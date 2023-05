Benn logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and 12 PIM in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Kraken in Game 3.

Benn won a faceoff back to Jani Hakanpaa, who buried the Stars' second goal from distance. Through three games in the second round, Benn has three assists, nine hits and eight shots. He's up to seven points, 24 shots, 19 hits and 28 PIM through nine playoff outings.