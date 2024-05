Benn registered two assists and two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

This was Benn's third straight multi-point effort. He's racked up two goals and six assists during a five-game point streak. The 34-year-old forward is up to four goals, 11 assists, 35 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-4 rating through 17 playoff contests, playing well in a middle-six role in the Stars' balanced offense.