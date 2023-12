Benn logged an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Benn found Matt Duchene, who fed Thomas Harley at the post for the game-winning goal 2:16 into the extra session. Through nine outings in December, Benn has produced six points, nine shots on goal and 11 hits. The 34-year-old forward is up to 21 points, 43 shots on net, 29 hits, 17 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 30 appearances this season, playing mainly in a middle-six role.