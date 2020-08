Benn produced an assist and five hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Benn recorded his fourth helper in the last two games by setting up Alexander Radulov for what would be the game-winning goal. The 31-year-old Benn is up to two goals, six assists, 30 hits, 27 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in 11 outings.