Benn earned a power-play assist and levied seven hits in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Benn has two points, seven shots on net and 11 hits through two playoff contests. The 34-year-old is no stranger to physical play, and his offense hasn't been the problem in the first round -- the Stars have been a little leaky defensively while losing the first two games. Benn has plenty of postseason experience and should be leaned on to lead the team, both with offense and in the locker room.