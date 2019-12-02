Stars' Jamie Benn: Helps out on power play

Benn recorded a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild.

Benn provided the secondary assist on John Klingberg's second-period tally. Benn added three hits in the contest. The 30-year-old is up to 14 points, 66 shots on goal and 64 hits in 28 games. He snapped a four-game pointless stretch with the helper.