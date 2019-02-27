Stars' Jamie Benn: Iffy to play Thursday

Benn (upper body) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

The team previously sounded a bit more optimistic about Benn's chances of returning for the next game, but the esteemed pivot's official status apparently won't be known until Thursday morning at the earliest. Benn is a career 0.88 points-per-game player, so you won't want to miss out on his elite production when he's healthy.