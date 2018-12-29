Stars' Jamie Benn: In doghouse
Benn and teammate Tyler Seguin have been publicly called out by the Stars' ownership and management team for not meeting performance expectations, Sean ShapIro of The Athletic reports.
Stars CEO Jim Lites and owner Tom Gaglardi aren't mincing words when it comes to their opinions about Benn and Seguin, with the former issuing an expletive-loaded rant about how he feels each player's been performing. "We are a stars-driven league, and our stars aren't getting it done," Lites added. "It's embarrassing, and no one writes it. Write it!" Benn has 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) in 38 games this season, but there are actually 66 players in the NHL with more points at this juncture. Suffice it to say, the Stars need much more from their team captain and his cohort, especially with Dallas struggling to ascend near the top of a tightly contested Central Division.
