Benn (upper body) will travel with the team for its upcoming two-game road trip, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports Sunday.

Benn has yet to play in 2025-26, but he appears to be closing in on making his season debut. The Stars have stops in Ottawa on Tuesday and Montreal on Thursday, but it has yet to be determined whether the veteran forward will draw into the lineup for either of those games. The 36-year-old produced 16 goals and 49 points across 80 regular-season games in 2024-25.