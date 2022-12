Benn registered an assist and two shots during Friday's 4-2 win over the visiting Canadiens.

The third player in franchise history to reach 800 points, Benn added to his career total with a second-period helper on Roope Hintz's power-play tally, igniting the Stars' comeback victory. The 33-year-old center extended his point streak to five games (two goals, three assists). With 32 points, including 19 assists, Benn ranks fourth in team scoring this season.