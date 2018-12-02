Stars' Jamie Benn: Keys offense in win

Benn picked up a goal and an assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

The 29-year-old got the Stars on the board just after the midway point in the third period with his 11th goal of the season, and Benn then set up Alexander Radulov for the winner about six minutes later. Benn now has four goals and 10 points in his last 10 games, and like clockwork he's on pace for another 30-goal, 70-point campaign.