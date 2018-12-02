Stars' Jamie Benn: Keys offense in win
Benn picked up a goal and an assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.
The 29-year-old got the Stars on the board just after the midway point in the third period with his 11th goal of the season, and Benn then set up Alexander Radulov for the winner about six minutes later. Benn now has four goals and 10 points in his last 10 games, and like clockwork he's on pace for another 30-goal, 70-point campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...