Benn scored a goal on five shots, added two assists and logged two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Benn was in on all three of the Stars' goals in the third period. He scored the game-tying tally with less than a second left in regulation. The three-point effort put the 33-year-old at 30 goals and 40 assists through 71 appearances this season. He's on pace for just the third 80-point campaign in his career if he can maintain his current pace. Benn has added 83 hits, 169 shots on net and a plus-24 rating.