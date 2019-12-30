Stars' Jamie Benn: Leads comeback with two points
Benn scored a goal and added an assist, seven hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.
Benn started the comeback at 2:18 of the third period and earned the secondary assist on Alexander Radulov's equalizer midway through the frame. The two-point effort gave Benn 19 points in 40 games this season. The captain has added 102 shots on goal and 100 hits.
