Stars' Jamie Benn: Leaves game Sunday
Benn suffered an upper-body injury and won't to return to Sunday's contest against Chicago, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
The 29-year-old suffered the injury early in the first period, and is now officially out for the game. The severity of the injury is unclear, so expect an official word from the team post-game. With Benn out, Radek Faksa appears to have taken his spot on the second line and the power play.
