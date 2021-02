Benn scored a goal on three shots Thursday in a 4-3 loss to Columbus.

A loose puck found its way to Benn all alone in front midway through the third period, and he beat Joonas Korpisalo for his third goal in as many games. The Dallas captain was held without a point in his season debut but has rattled off six points in his three games since. Benn saw his production take a dip in 2019-20 but with his fast start to the season, he should probably be owned in all formats.