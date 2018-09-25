Stars' Jamie Benn: Lights lamp twice in preseason win

Benn scored two goals in Monday's 5-3 preseason win over the Wild.

He also fired a team-high seven shots, and the 29-year-old sniper seems ready for the regular season to begin -- Benn's averaged 244.2 shots on net over the last five seasons, and scored on an impressive 14.1 percent of them. With a spot on the Stars' top line and top power-play unit locked in, he should be headed for another very productive campaign.