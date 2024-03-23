Benn scored two goals, one on the power play and the other the game-winner, in Friday's 4-2 victory over the Penguins.

The two tallies came only 77 seconds apart in the second period -- he snapped a shot past Tristan Jarry through traffic early in the frame before his centering pass to Wyatt Johnston deflected in off a stick on his next shift. Benn has only 15 goals on the season, but six of them have come in the last eight games, a stretch in which the 34-year-old has amassed 12 points. He's two points away from reaching 50 on the season for the 10th time in his career.