Benn recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Benn helped out on a Wyatt Johnston tally in the second period. The assist was Benn's third in the last three games after he opened the year with no points in his first four outings. The veteran forward has added 11 shots on net, 12 hits, four PIM and a minus-1 rating through seven contests. He's seeing time on the top power-play unit, but he's also firmly planted on the third line at even strength, which may make it tough for him to be consistent on offense.