Benn provided a power-play assist in Monday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Benn continues to chip in on offense, with five points, including three on the power play, over his last six games. The 34-year-old set up a Jason Robertson insurance tally in the third period. Benn is up to 26 points (nine on the power play) with 65 shots on net, 35 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 39 appearances this season in a third-line role.