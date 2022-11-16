Benn notched a power-play assist, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Benn has six goals and six assists over his last seven games, getting on the scoresheet in six of those contests. Seven of his 12 points during the productive stretch have come with the man advantage. It's been a resurgent start to 2022-23 for the 33-year-old, who is up to six goals, nine helpers, nine power-play points, 35 shots on net, 22 hits, 11 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 16 outings.