Stars' Jamie Benn: Lone bright spot Thursday
Benn tallied a goal and added five hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Sabres.
Benn tallied at 4:28 of the second period, but the Stars' offense was lacking throughout the game. Benn has three goals and 17 hits in his last five outings. The 30-year-old is up to 23 points, 121 shots, 122 hits and a minus-4 rating through 47 contests this season.
