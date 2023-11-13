Benn notched two assists and two shots on goal in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Wild.

Benn's first helper came on a Jason Robertson power-play goal early in the third period, and he set up Wyatt Johnston's shorthanded tally later in the frame. Prior to Sunday, Benn was stuck in a four-game point drought. The 34-year-old will likely struggle to replicate last year's 78-point effort, but he's up to 11 points (two on the power play, two shorthanded) with 21 shots on net, 11 hits, 10 blocked shots, nine PIM and a plus-4 rating through 14 outings this season.