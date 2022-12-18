Benn scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

For the third time in five games, Benn netted a power-play goal. While his production with the man advantage is solid, he's added only seven shots on goal, six hits and three blocked shots in that span. The 33-year-old is a physical player who can provide balanced numbers, but his play lately has made him scoring-dependent for fantasy managers. Overall, Benn has 13 goals, 29 points (14 on the power play), 72 shots, 37 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 32 contests.