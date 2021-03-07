Benn recorded a power-play assist and 10 PIM in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Benn had the secondary helper on Joe Pavelski's first-period tally, which came on a power play earned when the Blue Jackets unsuccessfully challenged the Stars' first goal. Benn also got into a dust-up with Max Domi in the third period, which saw both forwards take misconduct penalties. The 31-year-old Benn is up to 10 points (two on the power play), 21 PIM, 33 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 15 appearances.