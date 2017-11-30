Stars' Jamie Benn: Mired in slump

For the fourth straight game, Benn was held without a point. He didn't even record a shot as the Stars beat the Golden Knights 3-0 on Tuesday.

There's no need to panic here, even if it is frustrating for owners. Benn remains one of the NHL's most gifted forwards. He's taken 73 shots in 24 games and is a staple on the team's top power-play unit. He will bounce back.