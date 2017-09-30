Stars' Jamie Benn: Mixed results in preseason
Benn has one power-play goal working against a minus-3 rating through two games this preseason.
Benn was a major disappointment last year, as he finished with 26 goals and 43 assists; for your average skater, those would be spectacular numbers, but it actually represented a 20-point drop for the B.C. native compared to the prior season. The Stars have a fair amount of young defensemen still learning the nuances of a difficult position, but Benn should benefit from the team's offseason acquisition of goalie Ben Bishop -- particularly in the plus-minus column as the 2016 All-Star figures to keep the puck out of the cage more often than Antti Niemi and Kari Lehtonen had in recent years.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...