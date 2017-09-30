Stars' Jamie Benn: Mixed results in preseason

Benn has one power-play goal working against a minus-3 rating through two games this preseason.

Benn was a major disappointment last year, as he finished with 26 goals and 43 assists; for your average skater, those would be spectacular numbers, but it actually represented a 20-point drop for the B.C. native compared to the prior season. The Stars have a fair amount of young defensemen still learning the nuances of a difficult position, but Benn should benefit from the team's offseason acquisition of goalie Ben Bishop -- particularly in the plus-minus column as the 2016 All-Star figures to keep the puck out of the cage more often than Antti Niemi and Kari Lehtonen had in recent years.