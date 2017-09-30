Play

Stars' Jamie Benn: Mixed results in preseason

Benn has one power-play goal working against a minus-3 rating through two games this preseason.

Benn was a major disappointment last year, as he finished with 26 goals and 43 assists; for your average skater, those would be spectacular numbers, but it actually represented a 20-point drop for the B.C. native compared to the prior season. The Stars have a fair amount of young defensemen still learning the nuances of a difficult position, but Benn should benefit from the team's offseason acquisition of goalie Ben Bishop -- particularly in the plus-minus column as the 2016 All-Star figures to keep the puck out of the cage more often than Antti Niemi and Kari Lehtonen had in recent years.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories