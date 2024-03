Benn notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Benn continues to chip in solid offense with nine points, including five on the power play, over his last six outings. The 34-year-old helped out on a Jason Robertson tally in the second period of Tuesday's loss. Benn is up to 43 points (17 on the power play), 127 shots on net, 87 hits, 41 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 67 appearances.