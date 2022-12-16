Benn scored a power-play goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

Benn evened the score at 1-1 just 48 seconds into the third period. He's been limited to two power-play goals in eight contests in December -- after a red-hot November, that's a bit of a disappointment for fantasy managers. The 33-year-old's scoring pace was likely to regress at some point. He's now at 12 tallies, 28 points (13 on the power play), 71 shots, 36 hits and a plus-10 rating through 31 games overall.