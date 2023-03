Benn scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Benn tallied just 45 seconds into the third period, and the Stars made it stand as the game-winning goal. This was Benn's third game-winner of the season. The 33-year-old is up to 25 goals and 54 points -- this is his highest-scoring season in the last five years. He's added 145 shots on net, 73 hits and a plus-18 rating through 62 outings. He's racked up six goals and four helpers over his last 10 contests.