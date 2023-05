Benn found the back of the net in Dallas' 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas in Game 1 on Friday.

Benn enjoyed a resurgent regular season, recording 78 points in 82 appearances after being limited to 46 points in 2021-22, and he's carried that success into the postseason. Through 14 playoff outings this year, he has three goals and 11 points. Benn was held off the scoresheet for each of his previous two contests, but that came after he enjoyed a five-game point streak from May 2-11.