Benn scored a goal in a 2-1 shootout loss to Minnesota on Friday.

Benn found the back of the net at 10:24 of the third period to tie the contest at 1-1. He has 22 goals and 47 points in 56 contests this season. Benn's provided a goal in three of his last four games. The 33-year-old has also surpassed his 2021-22 scoring total of 46 points, which he recorded over 82 contests.