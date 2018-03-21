Stars' Jamie Benn: Nets two points Tuesday
Benn recorded a goal, an assist, and five shots during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.
Benn now has six goals and 15 points over his last 14 contests as he tries to hit the 70-point mark for the fourth time in his last five seasons. An imposing combination of offensive ability and physical attributes, the Stars captain is one of the top all-around performers in the game and should go early in all 2018-19 fantasy drafts.
