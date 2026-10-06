Benn scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Monday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

Benn helped set up Miro Heiskanen's goal late in the first period before getting on the board himself at 6:19 of the second, jamming home a feed from Jason Robertson to extend Dallas' advantage to 3-0. It was the first multi-point performance of the season for Benn, who skated on the top line alongside Robertson and Roope Hintz as the Stars picked up their first victory of the campaign. He should continue to have plenty of opportunities to score moving forward as long as he stays healthy and in a top-six role, as the Stars have one of the deepest forward lines in the Western Conference.