Benn posted an assist, five shots on goal and four hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flames in Game 4.

Benn set up John Klingberg for a blast in overtime, which Alexander Radulov deflected in for the goal. In the first-round series versus the Flames, Benn has managed a goal, two helpers, nine shots and 10 hits in four outings. He was held scoreless in three round-robin appearances.