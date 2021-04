Benn scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Benn got the Stars on the board in the first period and helped put them ahead by setting up Denis Gurianov's second-period marker. The 31-year-old Benn has multiple points in three of his last six games. He's up to nine goals, 25 points, 97 shots on net, 56 hits and a plus-9 rating through 39 appearances.