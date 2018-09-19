Stars' Jamie Benn: Notches two assists in win

Benn tallied two assists and also collected four penalty minutes in Dallas' 5-3 win over the Blues on Tuesday.

A season ago, Benn posted 79 points in 82 games. He will head into 2018-19 with the goal of being a point-a-game player, something he last achieved in 2015-16 (as well as in 2014-15). The 29-year-old remains an elite-level talent and is sure to be a valuable fantasy piece moving forward provided he stays healthy.