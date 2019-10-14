Stars' Jamie Benn: Off to slow start
Benn finished Monday's 4-0 loss to Buffalo with a minus-1 rating.
In what was a forgettable game for every member of the Stars' roster, Benn did lead his team with four hits in the loss. Dallas' captain has gotten off to a slow start this season, collecting just a goal and an assist over the first seven games of 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.