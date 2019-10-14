Stars' Jamie Benn: Off to slow start

Benn finished Monday's 4-0 loss to Buffalo with a minus-1 rating.

In what was a forgettable game for every member of the Stars' roster, Benn did lead his team with four hits in the loss. Dallas' captain has gotten off to a slow start this season, collecting just a goal and an assist over the first seven games of 2019-20.

