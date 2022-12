Benn logged an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Benn has a three-game point streak (two goals, one helper), though this was the first time in five outings he's posted multiple shots. The 33-year-old continues to play on the third line at even strength, but he's been a force on the power play this season, earning 14 of his 30 points with the man advantage. The forward has added 74 shots, 38 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 33 contests.