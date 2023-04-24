Benn notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Wild in Game 4.

Benn set up the second of Tyler Seguin's goals in the game, providing the Stars with a valuable cushion in the third period. That tally ended up being the game-winner. Through four playoff outings, Benn has a goal and three assists, with three of his four points coming on the power play. The captain has added 11 shots on net, six hits, three blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-1 rating.