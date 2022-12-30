site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Stars' Jamie Benn: On a seven-game point streak
Benn scored a power-play goal in Dallas' 4-1 win against Minnesota on Thursday.
Benn's marker came at 13:26 of the third period and put Dallas up 3-1. He has 15 goals and 35 points in 37 contests this season. The 33-year-old extended his scoring streak to seven contests.
