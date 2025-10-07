Benn (upper body) was moved to long-term injured reserve Tuesday.

Benn's placement on LTIR shouldn't come as a surprise, considering he will be sidelined until at least mid-November, if not longer. After missing just two regular-season games over the last four seasons, Benn figures to be out of action for at least 15 contests. After putting up just 49 points last year, Benn's extended absence makes him unlikely to reach the 50-point threshold in 2025-26.