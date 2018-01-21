Stars' Jamie Benn: On pace for third 80-point season in four years
Benn's goal and assist in a 7-1 win over the Sabres on Saturday stretched his current point streak to seven games.
He has nine points, including six assists, on his current run. Benn sits tied with teammate John Klingberg and three others for 18th in NHL scoring. And while he's not on pace to hit his career high of 89 points, Benn is tracking toward his third 80-plus point season. If he gets there, all three will have happened in his last four years.
