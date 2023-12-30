Benn scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Benn assisted on a Roope Hintz tally in the first period before scoring one of his own in the third. The marker snapped Benn's 11-game goal drought, during which he mustered a paltry four assists. The 34-year-old has managed eight points through 13 outings in December, right in line with his 23 points through 34 contests overall. He's added 54 shots on net, 31 hits, 21 PIM and a plus-4 rating while filling a middle-six role.