Stars' Jamie Benn: One of each in home win

Benn scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Avalanche.

Dallas' captain tallied the primary helper on Alex Radulov's first of three goals on the evening. Benn then found the back of the net with his 25th of the season 5:19 into the third period. The 29-year-old is up to 46 points in 64 games, averaging just 0.33 points per game, the worst mark of his career since his 2009-10 rookie campaign.