Stars' Jamie Benn: One of each in home win
Benn scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Avalanche.
Dallas' captain tallied the primary helper on Alex Radulov's first of three goals on the evening. Benn then found the back of the net with his 25th of the season 5:19 into the third period. The 29-year-old is up to 46 points in 64 games, averaging just 0.33 points per game, the worst mark of his career since his 2009-10 rookie campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...