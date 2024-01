Benn scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings.

Benn had been limited to three assists over his previous eight games before opening the scoring Tuesday. The 34-year-old continues to see time on the first power-play unit, where he's earned four of his last five points. Overall, he's at 29 points (11 on the power play), 81 shots on net, 40 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 47 appearances.