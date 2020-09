Benn scored a goal on six shots, dished an assist and added five hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Benn netted the Stars' second goal of the contest at 7:35 of the third period. He also had the secondary helper on Alexander Radulov's game-winner in overtime. Benn has surged with four goals and eight assists in his last 10 outings. The 31-year-old has six tallies, 10 helpers, 50 shots on net and 65 hits through 19 playoff games.