Benn scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and logged 10 PIM in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Wild in Game 2.

Benn's pair of points came in a span of 1:27 during the second period. He's gotten on the scoresheet in five straight outings, picking up two goals and five assists over that span. The 33-year-old forward is listed on the Stars' third line, but he's playing key minutes in all situations, and his offense will be especially valuable while Joe Pavelski (concussion) is out.