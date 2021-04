Benn scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over Carolina. He added four hits and two blocks.

Benn collected a rebound while stationed in front and tucked it past Carolina netminder Alex Nedeljkovic to tie the game at 2-2 late in the second period. It was Benn's second straight game with a power-play goal following an eight-game scoring drought to end the month of March. The 31-year-old is shooting a career-low 8.6 percent and has seven goals and 11 assists in 31 games.