Stars' Jamie Benn: Picks up two assists in Monday's OT win
Benn notched two assists, including one on Tyler Seguin's game winner, with a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Bruins.
He's now recorded at least one point in 10 of his last 11 games, racking up five goals, eight assists and a plus-8 rating over that stretch. As long as Benn is skating with Seguin and seeing plenty of ice time with the man advantage, he should remain a strong fantasy option.
