Stars' Jamie Benn: Picks up two helpers
Benn tallied two assists and five shots on net in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators on Friday.
That gives Benn 40 assists on the season, the fifth year in a row he's managed to hit that threshold. The 28-year-old has also been a prolific shooter once more, as he's now notched 216 shots on net in 72 games.
More News
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: Scores 24th in Tuesday's loss•
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: Records two power-play points•
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: Nets winner to stretch streak to five games•
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: Sets up three in win•
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: Collects two points Saturday•
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: On pace for third 80-point season in four years•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...