Stars' Jamie Benn: Picks up two helpers

Benn tallied two assists and five shots on net in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators on Friday.

That gives Benn 40 assists on the season, the fifth year in a row he's managed to hit that threshold. The 28-year-old has also been a prolific shooter once more, as he's now notched 216 shots on net in 72 games.

